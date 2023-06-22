Lifestyle

Aloo to Paneer: 6 Punjabi Parathas for breakfast

An all-time famous, Aloo Paratha is made with potato, spices, salt, pepper, and dhaniya and served with green chutney. Here are 6 parathas you must have in all seasons.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Gobhi Paratha

This delicious paratha is filled with cauliflower, green chillies, spices, and flour and served with green chutney in both monsoons and winters.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Pyaz Paratha

Pyaz paratha, another tasty breakfast dish, is made with onions and spices garnished with coriander and served with green chutney.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Mooli Paratha

Made with radish (mooli), this yummy breakfast delicacy, Mooli Paratha is flavoured with garlic, chillies, and spices and is served hot with curd in all seasons.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Matar Paratha

Matar paratha is a healthy, delicious paratha and is an all-time favourite in all seasons. It is full of cooked green peas with spices.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Paneer Paratha

Made with crumbled paneer, this tasty monsoon favourite Paneer Paratha is incomplete without seasoning salt, pepper, onion and coriander.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still
Find Next One