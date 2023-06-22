Aloo to Paneer: 6 Punjabi Parathas for breakfast

Lifestyle
An all-time famous, Aloo Paratha is made with potato, spices, salt, pepper, and dhaniya and served with green chutney. Here are 6 parathas you must have in all seasons.
This delicious paratha is filled with cauliflower, green chillies, spices, and flour and served with green chutney in both monsoons and winters.
Pyaz paratha, another tasty breakfast dish, is made with onions and spices garnished with coriander and served with green chutney.
Made with radish (mooli), this yummy breakfast delicacy, Mooli Paratha is flavoured with garlic, chillies, and spices and is served hot with curd in all seasons.
Matar paratha is a healthy, delicious paratha and is an all-time favourite in all seasons. It is full of cooked green peas with spices.
Made with crumbled paneer, this tasty monsoon favourite Paneer Paratha is incomplete without seasoning salt, pepper, onion and coriander.