Aloo Tikki to French Fries: 7 Potato snacks in Monsoons

Aloo tikki is a staple snack delicacy that is a favourite, especially in monsoon with chutney. Here are 7 potato snacks in monsoons.
With potato, cheese, onions, chilli flakes, oregano, green chillies, black pepper and bread crumbs, potato cheese balls with green chutney is the ultimate monsoon snack.
Crispy potato salsa is a delicious monsoon snack tossed in spices and herbs, making it an absolute lip-smacking dish to gorge on in rainy weather.
Aloo Pakora, also known as Aloo bajji in the South, are tasty and yummy monsoon snacks made with sliced potatoes, spices and gram flour for coating and binding.
The crispy garlic baked potato wedges are also a tasty monsoon snack and are a healthy version.
The hot and tasty potato cheese nuggets are a sumptuous monsoon snack made at home and enjoyed with your shaam ki chai.
French fries are everyone’s favourite snack. A pinch of salt, pepper, and chilli flakes with peri-peri powder can give fries some spicy taste.