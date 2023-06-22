Lifestyle
Summers are the time for fresh chilled drinks, and there’s nothing better than Aam Panna to refresh our body. You can make this favourite summer drink with easy recipe.
Place the mangoes along with water in a sauce-pan and Boil them. Simmer for 10 minutes until it gets soft from inside.
Allow the mangoes to cool before using a spoon to peel them. Make a thick paste out of the pulp by grinding it with the required amount of water.
Now add brown sugar to the paste in a pan. Cook it until the sugar has fully dissolved.
After the sugar has dissolved completely, remove the pan from fire to add cumin powder, black salt and salt to the mixture.
To make the drink: Add 1-2 tbsp of the mango mixture to a tall glass of chilled water. Mix well. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.