Mango recipe: How to make Aam Panna at home?

Must have in summer

Summers are the time for fresh chilled drinks, and there’s nothing better than Aam Panna to refresh our body. You can make this favourite summer drink with easy recipe.

Boil them

Place the mangoes along with water in a sauce-pan and Boil them. Simmer for 10 minutes until it gets soft from inside.
 

Take all the pulp

Allow the mangoes to cool before using a spoon to peel them. Make a thick paste out of the pulp by grinding it with the required amount of water.
 

Simmer it

Now add brown sugar to the paste in a pan. Cook it until the sugar has fully dissolved.

Add salt & cumin powder

After the sugar has dissolved completely, remove the pan from fire to add cumin powder, black salt and salt to the mixture.

Serve with mint leaves

To make the drink: Add 1-2 tbsp of the mango mixture to a tall glass of chilled water. Mix well. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.
 

