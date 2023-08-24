Dry hair no more: 7 effective home remedies for hydration

Lifestyle
Coconut oil is a natural emollient that can help moisturize and soften dry hair. Warm up some coconut oil and apply it to your hair from root to tip.
Olive oil is rich in antioxidants and healthy fats that can nourish dry hair. Heat some olive oil and apply it to your hair.
Avocado is packed with vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats that can deeply hydrate your hair. Mash a ripe avocado and mix it with a tablespoon of honey or yogurt and apply it.
Whisk one or two egg yolks and apply the mixture to your damp hair. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing with cool water.
Mix equal parts of honey and fresh aloe vera gel and apply the mixture to your hair. Leave it on for about 20-30 minutes before washing it out.
Apply a generous amount of mayonnaise to your hair, focusing on the ends. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for around 20-30 minutes before rinsing and shampooing.
Blend a ripe banana with some plain yogurt to form a smooth paste. Apply this mixture to your hair and leave it on for approximately 30 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.