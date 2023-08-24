Lifestyle

Essential Oils to Egg Mask: 7 DIY solutions for better Hair Growth

Achieving healthier hair growth involves a combination of proper care and natural remedies.

Scalp Massage

Regularly massage your scalp using circular motions to increase blood circulation, which in turn stimulates hair follicles and promotes growth.

Protein-Rich Diet

Consume foods high in protein, like eggs, nuts, and lentils, to provide essential nutrients that support hair growth and strength.

Aloe Vera Gel

Apply fresh aloe vera gel to your scalp to nourish and condition hair follicles, promoting healthy growth while soothing any irritation.

Essential Oils

Mix a few drops of essential oils like rosemary, lavender, or peppermint with a carrier oil (like coconut or jojoba) and massage into your scalp for better hair growth.

Onion Juice

Apply onion juice to your scalp; its sulfur content boosts collagen production, enhancing hair growth and preventing thinning.

Green Tea Rinse

Rinse your hair with brewed, cooled green tea. It contains antioxidants that promote hair growth and may reduce hair loss.

Egg Mask

Create a mask with eggs and olive oil. The proteins in eggs strengthen hair, while the oil adds moisture. Apply and wash out after 20-30 minutes.

