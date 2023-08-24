Essential Oils to Egg Mask: 7 DIY solutions for better Hair Growth

Lifestyle
Achieving healthier hair growth involves a combination of proper care and natural remedies.
Regularly massage your scalp using circular motions to increase blood circulation, which in turn stimulates hair follicles and promotes growth.
Consume foods high in protein, like eggs, nuts, and lentils, to provide essential nutrients that support hair growth and strength.
Apply fresh aloe vera gel to your scalp to nourish and condition hair follicles, promoting healthy growth while soothing any irritation.
Mix a few drops of essential oils like rosemary, lavender, or peppermint with a carrier oil (like coconut or jojoba) and massage into your scalp for better hair growth.
Apply onion juice to your scalp; its sulfur content boosts collagen production, enhancing hair growth and preventing thinning.
Rinse your hair with brewed, cooled green tea. It contains antioxidants that promote hair growth and may reduce hair loss.
Create a mask with eggs and olive oil. The proteins in eggs strengthen hair, while the oil adds moisture. Apply and wash out after 20-30 minutes.