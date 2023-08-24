Lifestyle

Love Almond milk? 6 easy steps to make it at home

Ingredients

1 cup of raw almonds, 3-4 cups of water (for soaking), 2-3 cups of filtered water (for blending).

1. Soak the Almonds:

Start by soaking the raw almonds in water. This process softens the almonds, making them easier to blend and improving their digestibility. Let them soak for at least 8 hours

2. Rinse and Drain:

After soaking, drain and rinse the almonds thoroughly under cool running water. This helps remove any residual phytic acid and enzyme inhibitors present in the skin.

3. Blend with Water:

Transfer the soaked almonds into a blender. Add 2-3 cups of filtered water, depending on your desired thickness. For a creamier consistency, use less water.

4. Blend Until Smooth:

Blend the mixture on high speed for about 2 minutes or until the almonds are completely broken down and the liquid appears milky and smooth.

5. Strain the Almond Milk:

To separate the almond pulp from the milk, use a nut milk bag, fine mesh strainer, or cheesecloth. Place strainer or large pitcher and slowly pour the blended mixture through it.

6. Store and Enjoy

Transfer the strained almond milk into a clean glass jar or bottle. Store it in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days.

