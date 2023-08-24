Rejuvenate your skin: 7 anti-aging foods for women in their 30s

Lifestyle
Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that help combat free radicals, which contribute to premature aging.
Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce skin redness and irritation.
Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals.
Avocado is a source of healthy monounsaturated fats that nourish the skin and keep it moisturized. It also contains vitamin E that protects the skin from damage caused by UV rays.
Yogurt contains probiotics that promote gut health, which in turn affects the health of your skin. A healthy gut can help reduce inflammation and improve the skin's appearance.
Dark chocolate with a high cocoa content is rich in flavonoids, which protect the skin from the harmful effects of UV rays.