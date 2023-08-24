7 protein filled mouthwatering Bengali vegetarian dishes

Lifestyle
These Bengali vegetarian dishes showcase the creativity of the cuisine while ensuring a protein-filled and delightful dining experience.
Luchi, deep-fried bread, pairs perfectly with cholar dal, a flavorful and protein-rich split chickpea curry.
These lentil cakes simmered in a spiced gravy are a protein-packed delight, combining lentils with aromatic spices for a hearty dish.
Paneer (cottage cheese) is cooked in a mustard-based gravy, offering a protein boost with a tangy kick.
Parwal (pointed gourd) is cooked in a mustard sauce, creating a dish rich in flavor and plant-based protein.
Cottage cheese dumplings are stewed in a spiced tomato-based gravy, providing a satisfying protein-rich meal.
A medley of vegetables, like pumpkin, drumsticks, and beans, are added to moong dal, a protein-packed lentil soup.
This dish features banana blossoms cooked with spices and grated coconut, offering a unique texture and ample protein.