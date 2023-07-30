Lifestyle

Dosa with Sambar to Biryani-7 popular South Indian dinner

South Indian cuisine is known for its rich flavors, aromatic spices, and diverse dishes. Here are seven popular and delicious South Indian dinner options to enjoy.

Image credits: Getty

South Indian Thali

A thali is a platter with various dishes, including rice, sambar, rasam, vegetable curries, yoghurt, and assorted chutneys. It offers a complete and satisfying meal.
 

Image credits: Getty

Avial

A traditional Kerala dish made with mixed vegetables cooked in a coconut and yogurt-based gravy, seasoned with curry leaves and coconut oil. It's best served with steamed rice.

Image credits: Getty

Dosa with Sambar and Chutney

Dosa is a thin, crispy crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter. It's typically served with a flavorful lentil-based sambar and coconut chutney.
 

Image credits: Getty

Kerala Style Fish Curry with Rice

A tangy and spicy fish curry made with coconut milk and an array of aromatic spices, best enjoyed with steamed rice.
 

Image credits: Getty

Puliyogare (Tamarind Rice)

A delightful dish made with rice cooked in tangy tamarind sauce, tempered with spices, and often garnished with peanuts and cashews.
 

Image credits: Getty

Idli with Coconut Chutney and Sambar

Idli is a steamed rice and lentil cake that pairs perfectly with coconut chutney and sambar.
 

Image credits: Getty

Hyderabadi Biryani

A fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with basmati rice, spices, and marinated meat (chicken, mutton, or vegetables). It's usually accompanied by raita or salad.
 

Image credits: freepik
