Dosa with Sambar to Biryani-7 popular South Indian dinner

Lifestyle
South Indian cuisine is known for its rich flavors, aromatic spices, and diverse dishes. Here are seven popular and delicious South Indian dinner options to enjoy.
A thali is a platter with various dishes, including rice, sambar, rasam, vegetable curries, yoghurt, and assorted chutneys. It offers a complete and satisfying meal.
A traditional Kerala dish made with mixed vegetables cooked in a coconut and yogurt-based gravy, seasoned with curry leaves and coconut oil. It's best served with steamed rice.
Dosa is a thin, crispy crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter. It's typically served with a flavorful lentil-based sambar and coconut chutney.
A tangy and spicy fish curry made with coconut milk and an array of aromatic spices, best enjoyed with steamed rice.
A delightful dish made with rice cooked in tangy tamarind sauce, tempered with spices, and often garnished with peanuts and cashews.
Idli is a steamed rice and lentil cake that pairs perfectly with coconut chutney and sambar.
A fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with basmati rice, spices, and marinated meat (chicken, mutton, or vegetables). It's usually accompanied by raita or salad.