Roast Chicken to Pasta Bake-7 FANCY Sunday lunch ideas

Sunday lunch is an opportunity to enjoy a delicious and leisurely meal with family and friends. Here are some classic and comforting Sunday lunch ideas to consider.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Stuffed Bell Peppers

Fill bell peppers with a mixture of rice, ground meat or tofu, vegetables, and herbs. Bake until the peppers are tender and the filling is cooked through.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Baked Lasagna

Layer lasagna sheets with a rich meat or vegetable sauce and creamy béchamel sauce, then bake until it's bubbly and delicious.

Image credits: Freepik

Vegetable Curry

Make a flavorful vegetable curry with various vegetables and aromatic spices for a vegetarian option. Serve it with rice or naan bread.

Image credits: Freepik

Homemade Pizza

Get creative and make personalized pizzas with various toppings and cheeses. Everyone can have their favorite combination!
 

Image credits: Freepik

Grilled Burgers

Fire up the grill and make juicy burgers with your favorite toppings and condiments. Serve with coleslaw and crispy fries
 

Image credits: Freepik

Pasta Bake

Prepare a hearty pasta bake with pasta, sauce, cheese, and assorted vegetables or meat. Bake until bubbly and golden.

Image credits: Freepik

Roast Chicken

A classic Sunday roast chicken is a crowd-pleaser. Season the chicken with your favourite herbs and spices, roast it until golden, juicy-serve it with roasted vegetables and gravy.

Image credits: Freepik
