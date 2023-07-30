Lifestyle
Sunday lunch is an opportunity to enjoy a delicious and leisurely meal with family and friends. Here are some classic and comforting Sunday lunch ideas to consider.
Fill bell peppers with a mixture of rice, ground meat or tofu, vegetables, and herbs. Bake until the peppers are tender and the filling is cooked through.
Layer lasagna sheets with a rich meat or vegetable sauce and creamy béchamel sauce, then bake until it's bubbly and delicious.
Make a flavorful vegetable curry with various vegetables and aromatic spices for a vegetarian option. Serve it with rice or naan bread.
Get creative and make personalized pizzas with various toppings and cheeses. Everyone can have their favorite combination!
Fire up the grill and make juicy burgers with your favorite toppings and condiments. Serve with coleslaw and crispy fries
Prepare a hearty pasta bake with pasta, sauce, cheese, and assorted vegetables or meat. Bake until bubbly and golden.
A classic Sunday roast chicken is a crowd-pleaser. Season the chicken with your favourite herbs and spices, roast it until golden, juicy-serve it with roasted vegetables and gravy.