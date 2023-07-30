Lifestyle
Listening to relaxing melodies can trigger the release of endorphins, the body's natural feel-good chemicals, which help alleviate stress and anxiety.
Combination of soothing sounds in certain genres like ambient, classical, and nature-based music allows the mind to let go of distractions and find inner peace.
Soft, slow-tempo tunes can create a serene ambiance, lulling the mind and body into a state of relaxation conducive to a peaceful slumber.
Music acts as a universal language, allowing us to express and process these emotions effectively.
It can release of dopamine, neurotransmitter associated with reward and pleasure. When we listen to our favorite tunes, our brains respond with a sense of joy and happiness.