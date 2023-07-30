Hyderabad to Warangal-7 places to visit in Telangana

Lifestyle
Telangana, a state in southern India, has a rich cultural heritage and offers a mix of historical, architectural, and natural attractions.
Visit the famous Medak Cathedral, one of the largest churches in India. The Medak Fort and Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary are also worth exploring.
The capital city of Telangana, Hyderabad, is a vibrant metropolis known for its historical landmarks, delicious cuisine, and bustling markets.
Adilabad district is known for its picturesque landscapes, including the Kuntala Waterfall, the highest waterfall in Telangana.
Nature lovers should explore the Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary and the picturesque Papi Hills. Bhadrachalam, situated nearby, is a significant pilgrimage site.
This city is home to the impressive Elgandal Fort, built on a hilltop, offering panoramic views of the surroundings.
Warangal is a historic city that offers a glimpse into the region's past. The Thousand Pillar Temple, Bhadrakali Temple, and the Warangal Fort are popular attractions.
This region is famous for the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, one of the largest masonry dams in the world. The Ethipothala Waterfall, located nearby, is also worth a visit.