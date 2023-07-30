Lifestyle

Hyderabad to Warangal-7 places to visit in Telangana

Telangana, a state in southern India, has a rich cultural heritage and offers a mix of historical, architectural, and natural attractions. 

Medak

Visit the famous Medak Cathedral, one of the largest churches in India. The Medak Fort and Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary are also worth exploring.
 

Hyderabad

The capital city of Telangana, Hyderabad, is a vibrant metropolis known for its historical landmarks, delicious cuisine, and bustling markets. 
 

Adilabad

Adilabad district is known for its picturesque landscapes, including the Kuntala Waterfall, the highest waterfall in Telangana. 

Khammam

Nature lovers should explore the Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary and the picturesque Papi Hills. Bhadrachalam, situated nearby, is a significant pilgrimage site.
 

Karimnagar

This city is home to the impressive Elgandal Fort, built on a hilltop, offering panoramic views of the surroundings. 
 

Warangal

Warangal is a historic city that offers a glimpse into the region's past. The Thousand Pillar Temple, Bhadrakali Temple, and the Warangal Fort are popular attractions.
 

Nagarjuna Sagar

This region is famous for the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, one of the largest masonry dams in the world. The Ethipothala Waterfall, located nearby, is also worth a visit.
 

