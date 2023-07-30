Lifestyle
A North Indian Sunday lunch is a wonderful opportunity to indulge in various flavorful and hearty dishes. Here are some classic North Indian lunch ideas that you can consider.
Whole wheat flatbreads stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes, best enjoyed with a dollop of butter or yogurt.
Soft paneer cubes cooked in creamy spinach gravy with aromatic spices
Kidney beans cooked in a thick and flavorful tomato-based gravy with Indian spices.
This beloved combination is enjoyed as a hearty and indulgent meal, typically served with pickles, onions, and a side of green chutney.
A rich and creamy lentil dish made with black urad dal and kidney beans, cooked in a buttery tomato-based gravy.
A delightful combination of peas and paneer in a tomato and onion-based gravy.
Fragrant basmati rice cooked with succulent pieces of chicken and a blend of spices, garnished with fried onions and fresh herbs.