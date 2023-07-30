Lifestyle

Rajma Masala to Biryani-7 North Indian Sunday lunch ideas

A North Indian Sunday lunch is a wonderful opportunity to indulge in various flavorful and hearty dishes. Here are some classic North Indian lunch ideas that you can consider.
 

Image credits: Getty

Aloo Paratha

Whole wheat flatbreads stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes, best enjoyed with a dollop of butter or yogurt.

Image credits: Getty

Palak Paneer

Soft paneer cubes cooked in creamy spinach gravy with aromatic spices

Image credits: Getty

Rajma Masala

Kidney beans cooked in a thick and flavorful tomato-based gravy with Indian spices.

Image credits: Getty

Chole Bhature

This beloved combination is enjoyed as a hearty and indulgent meal, typically served with pickles, onions, and a side of green chutney. 

Image credits: Getty

Dal Makhani

A rich and creamy lentil dish made with black urad dal and kidney beans, cooked in a buttery tomato-based gravy.
 

Image credits: Getty

Matar Paneer

A delightful combination of peas and paneer in a tomato and onion-based gravy.

Image credits: Getty

Chicken Biryani

Fragrant basmati rice cooked with succulent pieces of chicken and a blend of spices, garnished with fried onions and fresh herbs.
 

Image credits: Instagram
