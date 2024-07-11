Want to lose weight fast? Swear to these 7 healthy habits

Lifestyle
Here are seven effective habits to focus on.
Focus on consuming whole foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Limit processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive fats.
Incorporate both cardio and strength training into your routine. Exercise helps burn calories and build muscle, which boosts metabolism.
Be mindful of portion sizes, especially for high-calorie foods. Using smaller plates can help control portion sizes and prevent overeating.
Chronic stress can lead to emotional eating and weight gain. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to help manage stress levels.
Pay attention to hunger and fullness cues. Eat slowly, savoring each bite, and avoid distractions like TV or phones during meals.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Sometimes thirst can be mistaken for hunger, so staying hydrated can help control unnecessary snacking.
Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. Poor sleep can disrupt hunger hormones and increase cravings for unhealthy foods.