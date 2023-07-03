Lifestyle

South India is home to a diverse range of dog breeds that are popular and well-suited to the region's climate and culture. Here are 7 dog breeds commonly found in South India.

Image credits: Getty

Indian Spitz

Indian Spitz is a popular and adaptable breed found throughout South India. It is a small to medium-sized dog with a thick double coat and a friendly, affectionate nature.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Beagle

Beagles are an increasingly popular breed in South India. They are small to medium-sized dogs with a friendly and gentle temperament.

Image credits: Pixabay

Labrador Retriever

Labradors are widely loved and popular across India, including South India. They are known for their friendly demeanour, intelligence, and versatility as family pets.

Image credits: Pixabay

Mudhol Hound

Originally from Karnataka, the Mudhol Hound, also known as the Caravan Hound, is a graceful and athletic breed.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Rajapalayam

Originating from Tamil Nadu, the Rajapalayam is a large and majestic sighthound known for its loyalty and guarding abilities. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Chippiparai

Another native breed from Tamil Nadu, the Chippiparai is a sighthound that is highly valued for its hunting skills and agility.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Kanni

Hailing from Kerala, the Kanni is a rare sighthound that is revered for its loyalty, intelligence, and agility. (Photos: Instagram) 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One