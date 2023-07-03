Lifestyle
South India is home to a diverse range of dog breeds that are popular and well-suited to the region's climate and culture. Here are 7 dog breeds commonly found in South India.
Indian Spitz is a popular and adaptable breed found throughout South India. It is a small to medium-sized dog with a thick double coat and a friendly, affectionate nature.
Beagles are an increasingly popular breed in South India. They are small to medium-sized dogs with a friendly and gentle temperament.
Labradors are widely loved and popular across India, including South India. They are known for their friendly demeanour, intelligence, and versatility as family pets.
Originally from Karnataka, the Mudhol Hound, also known as the Caravan Hound, is a graceful and athletic breed.
Originating from Tamil Nadu, the Rajapalayam is a large and majestic sighthound known for its loyalty and guarding abilities.
Another native breed from Tamil Nadu, the Chippiparai is a sighthound that is highly valued for its hunting skills and agility.
Hailing from Kerala, the Kanni is a rare sighthound that is revered for its loyalty, intelligence, and agility. (Photos: Instagram)