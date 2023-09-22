Lifestyle

22-Sep-2023, 03:17:46 pm

Onion Juice to Green Tea: 6 best homemade remedies for hair growth

Image credits: our own

Hot Oil Massage:

Regularly massaging your scalp with warm oil can improve blood circulation to the hair and strengthen the roots. You can use oils like coconut, almond, olive, or castor oil.

Image credits: Getty

Green Tea:

Green tea is rich in antioxidants that can help prevent hair loss and promote hair growth.

Image credits: Getty

Fenugreek (Methi) Seeds:

Fenugreek seeds are rich in proteins and nicotinic acid, which can help strengthen hair and reduce hair fall.

Image credits: Getty

Egg Mask:

Eggs are a good source of protein, which is essential for hair growth. Beat an egg and apply it to your hair and scalp

Image credits: Getty

Onion Juice:

Onion juice is rich in sulfur, which can help improve blood circulation to the hair follicles and promote hair growth.

Image credits: Getty

Aloe Vera:

Aloe vera has enzymes that promote hair growth and reduce hair fall. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to your scalp and leave it on for about 45 minutes before rinsing it off.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One