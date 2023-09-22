Lifestyle
Regularly massaging your scalp with warm oil can improve blood circulation to the hair and strengthen the roots. You can use oils like coconut, almond, olive, or castor oil.
Green tea is rich in antioxidants that can help prevent hair loss and promote hair growth.
Fenugreek seeds are rich in proteins and nicotinic acid, which can help strengthen hair and reduce hair fall.
Eggs are a good source of protein, which is essential for hair growth. Beat an egg and apply it to your hair and scalp
Onion juice is rich in sulfur, which can help improve blood circulation to the hair follicles and promote hair growth.
Aloe vera has enzymes that promote hair growth and reduce hair fall. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to your scalp and leave it on for about 45 minutes before rinsing it off.