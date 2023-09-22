Lifestyle

Yellowstone to Machu Pichu: 7 famous National Parks in the World

Yellowstone to Machu Picchu, 7 renowned National Parks. From geothermal marvels to ancient ruins, they showcase Earth's natural and cultural wonders

Image credits: Getty

Yellowstone National Park (USA)

Yellowstone is the world's first national park and is famous for its geothermal features, including Old Faithful geyser, wildlife, such as grizzly bears, wolves, and bison

Image credits: Getty

Serengeti National Park (Tanzania)

The Serengeti in Tanzania is famous for its annual wildebeest migration. The park is home to the "Big Five" and offers fantastic opportunities for safaris

Image credits: Getty

Galápagos National Park (Ecuador)

This archipelago is famous for its role in Charles Darwin's theory of evolution. The Galápagos Islands are home to diverse and endemic species of flora and fauna

Image credits: Getty

Kruger National Park (South Africa)

Kruger National Park is one of Africa's premier wildlife reserves, known for its incredible biodiversity. Visitors can spot the Big Five here

Image credits: Getty

Banff National Park (Canada)

Situated in the Canadian Rockies in Alberta, Banff is renowned for its stunning mountain scenery, crystal-clear lakes, and abundant wildlife. Lake Louise and Moraine Lake

Image credits: Getty

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China

Gained fame as the inspiration for the floating mountains in James Cameron's film "Avatar." Its unique sandstone pillars and lush greenery make it a visually stunning destination

Image credits: Getty

Machu Picchu Historic Sanctuary, Peru

Machu Picchu is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and protected area. It's famous for its ancient Inca ruins, stunning mountain vistas, and rich history

Image credits: Getty
