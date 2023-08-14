Bulldog to Pug-7 dog breeds that LOVE to sleep

Lifestyle
Remember that age, health, and temperament influence a dog's sleep patterns. Here are seven dog breeds that are generally known for being more prone to sleeping a lot.
This giant breed has a calm and gentle temperament. Due to their large size and slower metabolism, they tend to have a lower energy level and sleeping for extended periods.
Chow Chows are known for being independent and often reserved. They have a moderate activity level and tend to spend a lot of time resting.
Pugs are known for their playful nature but also notorious for their love of napping. Their short snouts can make them more prone to respiratory issues, leading to increased sleep.
Shih Tzus are small, lap-sized dogs that enjoy lounging with their human companions. They are content to spend a significant amount of time resting.
These small and affectionate dogs enjoy cuddling and lounging around. They are content with moderate exercise and are happy to take long naps.
Basset Hounds have a calm and gentle temperament. Their low-energy nature often leads them to nap frequently throughout the day.
Bulldogs are known for their laid-back and easygoing nature. They have a relatively low activity level and tend to spend a good portion of their day snoozing.