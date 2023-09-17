Lifestyle
For Batter: 1 cup of rice, 1/2 cup of urad dal, 1/4 cup of chana dal, 1/4 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds, Salt & water. Have oil or ghee for cooking dosas and a non-stick dosa pan.
Begin by rinsing rice, urad dal, chana dal, and fenugreek seeds separately under cold running water. Place them in separate bowls and add enough water to cover them.
Allow them to soak for at least 4-6 hours, or overnight. Drain the soaked ingredients. In a high-speed blender, grind separately until you achieve grainy consistency.
Mix both the ground mixtures, add salt, and mix well. Cover the bowl with a lid or cloth and let it ferment for 8-12 hours. Fermentation is crucial for sour flavor of dosa.
Heat your non-stick dosa pan. A well-seasoned pan works best for achieving a crispy texture. Lightly grease it with oil or ghee. Make sure not to use too much oil,
Ladle a small amount of the dosa batter onto the center of the pan. Gently spread outward, creating an even layer. The thinner you spread the batter, the crispier the dosa will be.
Cook on medium-high heat until it turns golden brown and crispy at edges. Fold dosa in half or roll it into a cylinder, and serve it with chutneys, sambar, or potato masala.