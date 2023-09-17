Lifestyle

17-Sep-2023, 12:22:00 pm

6 steps to make crispy dosas at home like a pro

Image credits: Pixabay

Ingredients:

For Batter: 1 cup of rice, 1/2 cup of urad dal, 1/4 cup of chana dal, 1/4 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds, Salt & water.  Have oil or ghee for cooking dosas and a non-stick dosa pan.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Preparing the batter:

Begin by rinsing rice, urad dal, chana dal, and fenugreek seeds separately under cold running water. Place them in separate bowls and add enough water to cover them.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Grinding

Allow them to soak for at least 4-6 hours, or overnight. Drain the soaked ingredients. In a high-speed blender, grind separately until you achieve grainy consistency.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Fermentation

Mix both the ground mixtures, add salt, and mix well. Cover the bowl with a lid or cloth and let it ferment for 8-12 hours. Fermentation is crucial for sour flavor of dosa.

Image credits: Pexels

Preheat & grease

Heat your non-stick dosa pan. A well-seasoned pan works best for achieving a crispy texture. Lightly grease it with oil or ghee. Make sure not to use too much oil,

Image credits: Getty

Pour & spread

Ladle a small amount of the dosa batter onto the center of the pan. Gently spread outward, creating an even layer. The thinner you spread the batter, the crispier the dosa will be.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Cook & fold

Cook on medium-high heat until it turns golden brown and crispy at edges. Fold dosa in half or roll it into a cylinder, and serve it with chutneys, sambar, or potato masala.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One