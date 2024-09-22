Antibiotics can do THIS to your immune system

Lifestyle
Antibiotics can alter the balance of the gut microbiome, weakening the immune system's ability to fight infections.
Prolonged antibiotic use can decrease white blood cell production, impairing the body's ability to fight infections.
Overuse or misuse of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic-resistant bacteria, making you more susceptible to future infections.
Antibiotics can interfere with vaccine efficacy by disrupting gut bacteria necessary for a strong immune response.
Antibiotics can alter gut bacteria, potentially triggering allergies and sensitivities.
Repeated antibiotic use can impair immune system memory, reducing its ability to recognize and fight future infections.