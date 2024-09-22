Lifestyle

Antibiotics can do THIS to your immune system

Disrupt Gut Bacteria

Antibiotics can alter the balance of the gut microbiome, weakening the immune system's ability to fight infections.

Reduce White Blood Cell Count

Prolonged antibiotic use can decrease white blood cell production, impairing the body's ability to fight infections.

Increase Susceptibility to Infections

Overuse or misuse of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic-resistant bacteria, making you more susceptible to future infections.

Impair Vaccine Effectiveness

Antibiotics can interfere with vaccine efficacy by disrupting gut bacteria necessary for a strong immune response.

Trigger Allergies and Sensitivities

Antibiotics can alter gut bacteria, potentially triggering allergies and sensitivities.

Weaken Long-Term Immunity

Repeated antibiotic use can impair immune system memory, reducing its ability to recognize and fight future infections.

