7 Brilliant hacks to clean gold bangles at home for free

Clean with vinegar

Add half a cup of white vinegar to half a cup of water. Soak the bangles in it for 15-20 minutes. Then gently scrub with a soft brush and rinse with clean water.

Baking soda and vinegar

Mix half a cup of vinegar and two tablespoons of baking soda in a bowl. Soak gold bangles in it for 2-3 hours and wash them in water.

Use of toothpaste

Add one/two spoons of water to the toothpaste and prepare a thin solution. Clean the dirt accumulated on the jewelry with the help of a cloth or an old brush.

Baking soda and liquid soap

Mix one spoon of baking soda and liquid soap. Soak your gold bangles in a bowl. Soak for a few minutes and then wipe with a soft cloth.

Ammonia and water

Add a few drops of ammonia to a cup of water. Soak the bangles in this mixture for a few minutes. Then wash the bangles with clean water and wipe them with a dry cloth.

Use of alcohol

Soak the bangles in rubbing alcohol for a few minutes, then rinse with clean water and wipe with a soft cloth. Alcohol helps to remove dirt and dust immediately.

Hot water and salt

Boil water in a pot and add some salt to it. Put the bangles in it for 10-15 minutes. Then remove the bangles, rinse with cold water and wipe with a dry cloth.

Keep one thing in mind

Keep one thing in mind when cleaning gold bangles. Gemstone jewelry should not be soaked in water. This can trap soapy water in the setting and make the stones appear dull.

