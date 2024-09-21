7 Brilliant hacks to clean gold bangles at home for free

Lifestyle
Add half a cup of white vinegar to half a cup of water. Soak the bangles in it for 15-20 minutes. Then gently scrub with a soft brush and rinse with clean water.
Mix half a cup of vinegar and two tablespoons of baking soda in a bowl. Soak gold bangles in it for 2-3 hours and wash them in water.
Add one/two spoons of water to the toothpaste and prepare a thin solution. Clean the dirt accumulated on the jewelry with the help of a cloth or an old brush.
Mix one spoon of baking soda and liquid soap. Soak your gold bangles in a bowl. Soak for a few minutes and then wipe with a soft cloth.
Add a few drops of ammonia to a cup of water. Soak the bangles in this mixture for a few minutes. Then wash the bangles with clean water and wipe them with a dry cloth.
Soak the bangles in rubbing alcohol for a few minutes, then rinse with clean water and wipe with a soft cloth. Alcohol helps to remove dirt and dust immediately.
Boil water in a pot and add some salt to it. Put the bangles in it for 10-15 minutes. Then remove the bangles, rinse with cold water and wipe with a dry cloth.
Keep one thing in mind when cleaning gold bangles. Gemstone jewelry should not be soaked in water. This can trap soapy water in the setting and make the stones appear dull.