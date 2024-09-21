Lifestyle
Laddoos hold a special place in the diversity and richness of Indian sweets. So let's know about these famous laddoos.
Made from fine boondi and ghee, these laddoos are especially popular during festivals and weddings.
Made from gond, dry fruits and ghee, these laddoos are especially liked in winters and keep the body warm.
Made with coconut and condensed milk, these laddoos are delicious and rich.
Made from a combination of sesame seeds and jaggery, these laddoos are also good for health and are especially eaten during the cold season.
Prepared with gram flour, ghee and sugar, these laddoos are full of flavor and are especially eaten in winters.
Muskmelon seeds (Magaj) laddoos, which are called Magaj laddoos in India, are also one of the famous laddoos of the country.
Rajgira or Rajgeera laddoos are often made in Indian homes during Ekadashi fasts and other festivals.
Churma Ladoo is a famous ladoo of Rajasthan, which is prepared from ghee and churma of roti or bati.
This ladoo, made in every Indian household, is a delicious and easy-to-make recipe.
Dry fruits laddoos are often made in winters to keep the body warm.