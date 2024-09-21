Lifestyle

Check top 10 most popular laddoos in India

Famous Laddoos of India

Laddoos hold a special place in the diversity and richness of Indian sweets. So let's know about these famous laddoos.

1. Motichoor Laddoos

Made from fine boondi and ghee, these laddoos are especially popular during festivals and weddings.

2. Gond Laddoos

Made from gond, dry fruits and ghee, these laddoos are especially liked in winters and keep the body warm.

3. Coconut Laddoos

Made with coconut and condensed milk, these laddoos are delicious and rich.

4. Sesame Laddoos

Made from a combination of sesame seeds and jaggery, these laddoos are also good for health and are especially eaten during the cold season.

5. Besan Laddoos

Prepared with gram flour, ghee and sugar, these laddoos are full of flavor and are especially eaten in winters.

6. Magaj Laddoos

Muskmelon seeds (Magaj) laddoos, which are called Magaj laddoos in India, are also one of the famous laddoos of the country.

7. Rajgira Laddoos

Rajgira or Rajgeera laddoos are often made in Indian homes during Ekadashi fasts and other festivals.

8. Churma Laddoos

Churma Ladoo is a famous ladoo of Rajasthan, which is prepared from ghee and churma of roti or bati.

9. Rava Laddoos

This ladoo, made in every Indian household, is a delicious and easy-to-make recipe.

10. Dry Fruits Laddoos

Dry fruits laddoos are often made in winters to keep the body warm.

