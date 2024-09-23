Do you know honey never expires? Know amazing fact

Lifestyle
Every food item we buy has an expiry date written on it. This means that we can only consume that item for a specific time.
Today we are going to tell you about a food item that never expires and you can consume it for a lifetime.
Honey is a food item that never spoils and the older it gets, the more nutrient-rich and beneficial it becomes.
Honey has low moisture content, which protects it from bacteria and fungus and prevents it from spoiling.
The pH level of honey is between 3.2 to 4.5, which makes it naturally acidic. Due to this acidity, bacteria and other microorganisms cannot survive.
Honey contains the enzyme glucose oxidase. This enzyme breaks down glucose into gluconic acid and hydrogen peroxide, which helps reduce bacteria.
Honey has a high sugar content and low water content. Due to this, it lasts for a long time in any environment.
Organic sugar has natural antibacterial properties, which is considered best for keeping it safe for a long time.