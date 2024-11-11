Lifestyle

DIY natural makeup remover ideas for refreshing cleanse

Do you use expensive makeup remover?

Many people use alcohol-based makeup removers, which can be harmful to the skin. Let us tell you 6 ways to make natural makeup remover-

Coconut Oil Makeup Remover

Mix equal amounts of coconut oil and rose water. Apply to a cotton pad and cleanse your entire face and eyes.

Aloe Vera and Olive Oil Remover

Mix 2 tsp aloe vera gel with 1 tsp olive oil. Store in a glass bottle. Removes eyeliner, kajal, and lipstick easily.

Milk and Honey Makeup Remover

Mix two spoons of milk with one spoon of honey. Apply the paste, rub gently, and wipe with cotton. Protects skin from bacteria.

Rose Water & Almond Oil Remover

Mix 3 tsp rose water with 1 tsp almond oil. Store in a glass bottle. Softens skin and rose water refreshes.

Cucumber and Yogurt Remover

Grate a cucumber and extract its juice. Mix with 1 tsp yogurt. Apply, leave for 2-3 minutes, and wipe with cotton. Cools the skin.

Baby Oil Makeup Remover

Mix two spoons of baby oil with one spoon of aloe vera gel. Apply, massage gently, and wipe with cotton.

