DIY natural makeup remover ideas for refreshing cleanse

Lifestyle
Many people use alcohol-based makeup removers, which can be harmful to the skin. Let us tell you 6 ways to make natural makeup remover-
Mix equal amounts of coconut oil and rose water. Apply to a cotton pad and cleanse your entire face and eyes.
Mix 2 tsp aloe vera gel with 1 tsp olive oil. Store in a glass bottle. Removes eyeliner, kajal, and lipstick easily.
Mix two spoons of milk with one spoon of honey. Apply the paste, rub gently, and wipe with cotton. Protects skin from bacteria.
Mix 3 tsp rose water with 1 tsp almond oil. Store in a glass bottle. Softens skin and rose water refreshes.
Grate a cucumber and extract its juice. Mix with 1 tsp yogurt. Apply, leave for 2-3 minutes, and wipe with cotton. Cools the skin.
Mix two spoons of baby oil with one spoon of aloe vera gel. Apply, massage gently, and wipe with cotton.