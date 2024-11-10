6 reasons why you should STOP nail biting now!

Lifestyle
According to health experts, biting your nails can lead to infectious diseases. Bacteria present in nails can enter the body through wounds and cause infections like paronychia.
Did you know that the habit of nail-biting can also damage your teeth? Biting your nails puts pressure on the teeth, which can lead to problems like broken or cracked teeth.
Nail biting not only damages teeth but also gums. This can lead to swollen gums and gum disease, according to doctors.
Biting your nails weakens them, making them prone to breakage. It can also make your nails brittle.
Did you know? Our nails harbor various bacteria, fungi, and viruses. These can enter our mouths when we bite our nails, leading to various illnesses.
Experts say nail biting affects not only physical but also mental health. It can be a sign of anxiety, stress, or tension.