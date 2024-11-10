Tired of rat infestations? Try these effective home remedies

Lifestyle
Are you facing a severe rat infestation at home? Pay attention to these points.
What to consider to reduce rat infestation at home?
The first thing to focus on is keeping the house and surroundings clean. Keep household items organized.
Remove unnecessary boxes and bottles.
Avoid keeping old furniture, books, and waste in the house and surroundings.
Store food scraps in a closed box or container instead of leaving them in the open.
Remove unused old appliances from the house instead of piling them up.
Close any holes or gaps. Seal any gaps in doors.