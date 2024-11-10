Lifestyle

Tired of rat infestations? Try these effective home remedies

Are you facing a severe rat infestation at home? Pay attention to these points.

Image credits: Getty

Rat problem

What to consider to reduce rat infestation at home?

Image credits: Getty

Keep house and surroundings clean

The first thing to focus on is keeping the house and surroundings clean. Keep household items organized.

Image credits: Getty

Remove boxes and bottles

Remove unnecessary boxes and bottles.

Image credits: Getty

Old furniture, books

Avoid keeping old furniture, books, and waste in the house and surroundings.

Image credits: Getty

Do not leave food scraps open

Store food scraps in a closed box or container instead of leaving them in the open.

Image credits: Getty

Do not pile up old appliances

Remove unused old appliances from the house instead of piling them up.

Image credits: our own

Close holes and gaps

Close any holes or gaps. Seal any gaps in doors.

Image credits: Getty
