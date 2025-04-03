Lifestyle
- Soaked fenugreek seeds help reduce hair fall and boost regrowth.
- Make a paste with soaked seeds, apply to the scalp, and rinse after 30 minutes.
- Rich in proteins and essential fats, coconut milk deeply nourishes hair follicles.
- Massage fresh coconut milk onto your scalp, leave for 30 minutes, and wash off.
Packed with sulfur, onion juice strengthens roots and boosts hair growth. Extract juice, apply to scalp for 20 mins, then rinse with mild shampoo for best results.
- Aloe vera hydrates, soothes the scalp, and enhances hair growth.
- Apply fresh aloe gel, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water.
- Eggs provide essential proteins and vitamins for strong, healthy hair.
- Whisk an egg with olive oil, apply it to your hair, leave for 20 minutes, and wash off with cold water.
