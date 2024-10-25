Restyle Old Sarees into Alia Bhatt inspired Suits

Lifestyle
Repurpose your old polka dot silk saree into a stylish salwar suit with golden lace. Consider floor-length or palazzo patterns.
Reuse your bright red Banarasi saree to create a stunning Banarasi style long-length suit.
Replicate Alia Bhatt's purple look with a customized zari work Anarkali suit from an old saree. Pair it with a net dupatta.
Transform a heavy sequin saree into a chic frock-style suit for a glamorous look, perfect for any occasion.
Create a stylish Zardozi work brocade suit from an old brocade saree, perfect for festive occasions.
Repurpose an old organza saree into a floral print palazzo set with a single-color dupatta for a sophisticated look.
Create a belted Kalidar embroidered suit from a silk saree, perfect for parties and weddings.