Lifestyle

Restyle Old Sarees into Alia Bhatt inspired Suits

Polka Dot Silk Salwar Suit Design

Repurpose your old polka dot silk saree into a stylish salwar suit with golden lace. Consider floor-length or palazzo patterns.

Banarasi Style Long Length Suit

Reuse your bright red Banarasi saree to create a stunning Banarasi style long-length suit.

Zari Work Kalidar Anarkali Suit

Replicate Alia Bhatt's purple look with a customized zari work Anarkali suit from an old saree. Pair it with a net dupatta.

Sequin Work Frock Style Suit

Transform a heavy sequin saree into a chic frock-style suit for a glamorous look, perfect for any occasion.

Zardozi Work Brocade Suit Design

Create a stylish Zardozi work brocade suit from an old brocade saree, perfect for festive occasions.

Floral Print Organza Salwar Suit

Repurpose an old organza saree into a floral print palazzo set with a single-color dupatta for a sophisticated look.

Kalidar Embroidered Work Suit

Create a belted Kalidar embroidered suit from a silk saree, perfect for parties and weddings.

