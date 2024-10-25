Diabetic Diet: 10 fruits to skip for better blood sugar control

Lifestyle
Bananas are very good for health. However, people with diabetes should not eat them. This is because bananas have a glycemic index that raises blood sugar.
Although grapes are good for health, they contain high levels of natural sugars and have a high glycemic index. Therefore, diabetics should not consume them in large quantities.
Mangoes contain high amounts of natural sugars, which significantly increase blood sugar levels.
Cherries also have high sugar content. Therefore, eating them can significantly raise blood sugar. That's why it's recommended to avoid them.
Pineapple is also not good for diabetic patients because it has high sugar content. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid it.
Diabetics should not consume oranges in excess because they can increase blood sugar levels.
Diabetics should also avoid consuming watermelon in excess. If they do, blood sugar levels can rise significantly.
Dates contain high amounts of natural sugars. Eating them can increase blood sugar. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid consuming them in excess.
Figs are very good for health. But they also have high sugar content. Therefore, diabetics are advised not to consume figs in excess.
Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health expert or nutritionist.