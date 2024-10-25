Lifestyle

Diabetic Diet: 10 fruits to skip for better blood sugar control

Banana

Bananas are very good for health. However, people with diabetes should not eat them. This is because bananas have a glycemic index that raises blood sugar.

Grapes

Although grapes are good for health, they contain high levels of natural sugars and have a high glycemic index. Therefore, diabetics should not consume them in large quantities.

Mango

Mangoes contain high amounts of natural sugars, which significantly increase blood sugar levels.

Cherries

Cherries also have high sugar content. Therefore, eating them can significantly raise blood sugar. That's why it's recommended to avoid them.

Pineapple

Pineapple is also not good for diabetic patients because it has high sugar content. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid it.

Orange

Diabetics should not consume oranges in excess because they can increase blood sugar levels.

Watermelon

Diabetics should also avoid consuming watermelon in excess. If they do, blood sugar levels can rise significantly.

Dates

Dates contain high amounts of natural sugars. Eating them can increase blood sugar. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid consuming them in excess.

Figs

Figs are very good for health. But they also have high sugar content. Therefore, diabetics are advised not to consume figs in excess.

Note:

Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health expert or nutritionist.

