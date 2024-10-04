Lifestyle

Diwali crackers 2024: Fresh varieties introduced, prices surge

Image credits: our own

Fireworks sales

Fireworks are synonymous with Diwali. Last year alone, fireworks worth Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 crores were sold.

Image credits: Getty

Types of fireworks

This year, about 400 types of fireworks have been manufactured in Sivakasi using new technology for Diwali.
 

Image credits: our own

Exports to foreign countries

Fireworks manufactured in Sivakasi are sent for sale not only locally but also to other states and abroad.
 

Image credits: Getty

Fireworks that attract children

Every year, new techniques are used to manufacture unique fireworks that appeal to children and youth.
 

Image credits: our own

Spectacle in the sky

Fireworks that explode from 15 shots to 240 shots, creating a spectacle in the sky, are sold from 400 to 4500 rupees.

Image credits: our own

Peacock feather fireworks

The new aerial fireworks, which explode like peacock feathers, will explode 30 times in the sky like peacock feathers.
 

Image credits: our own

Cricket fireworks

Spinning wire sparklers, wheels, etc. have been introduced. This year, cricket bat and ball fireworks have entered the market to attract cricket fans.

Image credits: our own

Fireworks price

The price of night and day fireworks has increased this year. Fireworks that were bought for 100 rupees last year are now being sold for 130 rupees. 

Image credits: Getty
