Diwali crackers 2024: Fresh varieties introduced, prices surge

Lifestyle
Fireworks are synonymous with Diwali. Last year alone, fireworks worth Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 crores were sold.
This year, about 400 types of fireworks have been manufactured in Sivakasi using new technology for Diwali.
Fireworks manufactured in Sivakasi are sent for sale not only locally but also to other states and abroad.
Every year, new techniques are used to manufacture unique fireworks that appeal to children and youth.
Fireworks that explode from 15 shots to 240 shots, creating a spectacle in the sky, are sold from 400 to 4500 rupees.
The new aerial fireworks, which explode like peacock feathers, will explode 30 times in the sky like peacock feathers.
Spinning wire sparklers, wheels, etc. have been introduced. This year, cricket bat and ball fireworks have entered the market to attract cricket fans.
The price of night and day fireworks has increased this year. Fireworks that were bought for 100 rupees last year are now being sold for 130 rupees.