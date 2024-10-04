Lifestyle

Exciting New Diwali Crackers: Explore the Latest Varieties and Prices

Image credits: our own

Fireworks sales

Fireworks are synonymous with Diwali. Last year alone, fireworks worth Rs 5,000 to 6,000 crores were sold.
 

Image credits: Getty

Types of fireworks

This year, 400 types of fireworks have been manufactured in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu using new technology for Diwali.
 

Image credits: our own

Exports

Fireworks manufactured in Sivakasi are not only sold locally but are also shipped to other states and countries.
 

Image credits: Getty

Fireworks that attract children

Every year, new techniques are used to create unique fireworks that appeal to children and youth.
 

Image credits: our own

Spectacle in the sky

Fireworks that explode from 15 to 240 shots, creating a spectacle in the sky, are sold for between Rs 400 and Rs 4500.

Image credits: our own

Peacock feather fireworks

The new aerial fireworks, which explode like peacock feathers, will explode 30 times in the sky like peacock feathers.
 

Image credits: our own

Cricket fireworks

Spinning wire sparklers and wheels have been introduced. This year, cricket bat and ball fireworks have entered the market to attract cricket fans.

Image credits: our own

Fireworks price

The price of night and day fireworks has increased this year. Fireworks that were bought for Rs 100  last year are now being sold for Rs 130.

Image credits: Getty
