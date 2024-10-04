Exciting New Diwali Crackers: Explore the Latest Varieties and Prices

Lifestyle
Fireworks are synonymous with Diwali. Last year alone, fireworks worth Rs 5,000 to 6,000 crores were sold.
This year, 400 types of fireworks have been manufactured in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu using new technology for Diwali.
Fireworks manufactured in Sivakasi are not only sold locally but are also shipped to other states and countries.
Every year, new techniques are used to create unique fireworks that appeal to children and youth.
Fireworks that explode from 15 to 240 shots, creating a spectacle in the sky, are sold for between Rs 400 and Rs 4500.
The new aerial fireworks, which explode like peacock feathers, will explode 30 times in the sky like peacock feathers.
Spinning wire sparklers and wheels have been introduced. This year, cricket bat and ball fireworks have entered the market to attract cricket fans.
The price of night and day fireworks has increased this year. Fireworks that were bought for Rs 100 last year are now being sold for Rs 130.