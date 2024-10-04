Lifestyle

Want to test your IQ? Answer these 7 questions to challenge your brain

7 tricky IQ Questions

Here are 7 fun IQ questions. Test your intelligence with these. Answers are at the end.

Question 1

A family has 6 members A, B, C, D, E, F. C is the brother of A. D is the husband of B. E is the sister of A. F is the sister of B. How many males members?

A) 2 B) 3 C) 4 D) 5

Question 2

If 3x + 2y = 10, 2x + 3y = 12, then what is the value of x + y?

A) 2 B) 3 C) 4 D) 5

Question 3

Avinash's age is 20. After 5 years, he and his father's age together will be 70 years. What is Avinash's father age right now?

A) 40 years B) 50 years C) 60 years D) 70 years

Question 4

S = 19. If S is 19, then which of the following is correct?

 A) T = 20 B) U = 21 C) V = 22 D) W = 23

Question 5

A person sold a bicycle at a profit of 10%. If he had purchased it for 2200, then at what price should he sell it?

A) 2420 rupees B) 2500 rupees C) 2640 rupees D) 2750 rupees

Question 6

The area of a square is 64 square meters. What is its perimeter?

A) 24 meters B) 30 meters C) 32 meters D) 40 meters

Question 7

A person put up a board that said "Work is done only 7 days here". Meaning?

A) Works for a week B) Always works C) Business closed  D) Taking leave

Check the answers to all the questions here

Answer 1: B) 3

Answer 2: B) 3

Answer 3: B) 50 years

Answer 4: A) T = 20

Answer 5: A) 2420 rupees

Answer 6: A) 32 meters

Answer 7: B) He always works

Find Next One