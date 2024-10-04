Want to test your IQ? Answer these 7 questions to challenge your brain

Lifestyle
Here are 7 fun IQ questions. Test your intelligence with these. Answers are at the end.
A family has 6 members A, B, C, D, E, F. C is the brother of A. D is the husband of B. E is the sister of A. F is the sister of B. How many males members?
A) 2 B) 3 C) 4 D) 5
If 3x + 2y = 10, 2x + 3y = 12, then what is the value of x + y?
Avinash's age is 20. After 5 years, he and his father's age together will be 70 years. What is Avinash's father age right now?
A) 40 years B) 50 years C) 60 years D) 70 years
S = 19. If S is 19, then which of the following is correct?
A) T = 20 B) U = 21 C) V = 22 D) W = 23
A person sold a bicycle at a profit of 10%. If he had purchased it for 2200, then at what price should he sell it?
A) 2420 rupees B) 2500 rupees C) 2640 rupees D) 2750 rupees
The area of a square is 64 square meters. What is its perimeter?
A) 24 meters B) 30 meters C) 32 meters D) 40 meters
A person put up a board that said "Work is done only 7 days here". Meaning?
A) Works for a week B) Always works C) Business closed D) Taking leave
Answer 1: B) 3
Answer 2: B) 3
Answer 3: B) 50 years
Answer 4: A) T = 20
Answer 5: A) 2420 rupees
Answer 6: A) 32 meters
Answer 7: B) He always works