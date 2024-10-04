Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: Identifying True Friends

Great Indian scholar Acharya Chanakya. He stated in one policy that a person's and another's identity is in 6 locations. Discover this policy…

During sickness

According to Acharya Chanakya, the person who stays with you during illness and helps you should be considered your true well-wisher i.e. friend.

Who works in sorrow

There comes a time of sorrow in everyone's life. According to Acharya Chanakya, the person who works in times of sorrow is his own.

At the time of famine

Whenever there is a famine, that is, when you do not even have food arrangements, the person who supports you at that time is your true friend.

When the enemy is in front

When you have a dispute with someone and at that time whoever stands with you firmly should be considered a true friend.

In government works

Whenever you get caught in a lawsuit, court case and at that time the people who support you are your true well-wishers.

Who works in the crematorium

When there is a death in the family and you feel alone, at that time whoever works for you should be considered a true friend.

