Lifestyle
Great Indian scholar Acharya Chanakya. He stated in one policy that a person's and another's identity is in 6 locations. Discover this policy…
According to Acharya Chanakya, the person who stays with you during illness and helps you should be considered your true well-wisher i.e. friend.
There comes a time of sorrow in everyone's life. According to Acharya Chanakya, the person who works in times of sorrow is his own.
Whenever there is a famine, that is, when you do not even have food arrangements, the person who supports you at that time is your true friend.
When you have a dispute with someone and at that time whoever stands with you firmly should be considered a true friend.
Whenever you get caught in a lawsuit, court case and at that time the people who support you are your true well-wishers.
When there is a death in the family and you feel alone, at that time whoever works for you should be considered a true friend.