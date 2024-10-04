Osteoporosis prevention: Foods to ditch for healthier bones

Health
Osteoporosis is a disease that weakens bones and increases their chances to fracture. Learn about the foods that can increase your risk of osteoporosis.
Eating foods high in sugar can increase the risk of osteoporosis and adversely affect bone health.
Sodium in salt can cause calcium loss and can lead to poor bone health. Therefore, reduce salt intake.
The high phosphoric acid in soda also reduces bone density. They can interfere with the absorption of calcium. Therefore, reduce their excessive use as well.
Eating too much processed food can also increase the risk of osteoporosis.
Caffeinated foods and beverages like coffee reduce calcium absorption. Therefore, limit their use as well.
Excessive alcohol consumption can also increase the risk of osteoporosis. Therefore, limit alcohol consumption.
Make changes to your diet only after seeking the advice of a health professional or nutritionist.