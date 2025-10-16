This year, Dhanteras is on Saturday, October 18. On this day, there are 10 auspicious timings for shopping. You can make purchases during any of these muhurats.
On Saturday, October 18, the first auspicious muhurat for shopping on Dhanteras will be from 07:53 AM to 09:19 AM. After this, the second muhurat will be from 12:12 PM to 01:38 PM.
There will also be shopping muhurats in the afternoon on Dhanteras. The timings are from 01:38 PM to 03:05 PM and from 03:05 PM to 04:31 PM.
On October 18, on Dhanteras, there will be an auspicious muhurat from 05:57 PM to 07:31 PM, and then again from 09:05 PM to 10:38 PM. These muhurats are also best for shopping.
The Abhijit Muhurat is considered especially important for shopping on Dhanteras. This time, it will be from 11:39 AM to 12:35 PM.
Vrishchik, Kumbh, and Vrishabh lagna muhurats will be from 08:43 AM to 11:02 AM, 02:49 PM to 04:16 PM, and 07:17 PM to 09:13 PM on Dhanteras.
