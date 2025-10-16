English

10 Best Auspicious Timings for Shopping on Dhanteras 2025

lifestyle Oct 16 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Getty
When is Dhanteras 2025?

This year, Dhanteras is on Saturday, October 18. On this day, there are 10 auspicious timings for shopping. You can make purchases during any of these muhurats. 

Auspicious Muhurat Times on Dhanteras 2025

On Saturday, October 18, the first auspicious muhurat for shopping on Dhanteras will be from 07:53 AM to 09:19 AM. After this, the second muhurat will be from 12:12 PM to 01:38 PM.

Dhanteras 2025 Shopping Muhurat

There will also be shopping muhurats in the afternoon on Dhanteras. The timings are from 01:38 PM to 03:05 PM and from 03:05 PM to 04:31 PM. 

Dhanteras 2025 Muhurat Timings

On October 18, on Dhanteras, there will be an auspicious muhurat from 05:57 PM to 07:31 PM, and then again from 09:05 PM to 10:38 PM. These muhurats are also best for shopping.

Dhanteras 2025 Abhijit Muhurat

The Abhijit Muhurat is considered especially important for shopping on Dhanteras. This time, it will be from 11:39 AM to 12:35 PM.

Best Muhurats for Dhanteras 2025

Vrishchik, Kumbh, and Vrishabh lagna muhurats will be from 08:43 AM to 11:02 AM, 02:49 PM to 04:16 PM, and 07:17 PM to 09:13 PM on Dhanteras.

