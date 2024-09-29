Diwali 2024: Indo-western trendy collection for this festive season

Lifestyle
Indo Western Outfits Diwali 2024: This Diwali, ditch the traditional lehenga-saree and opt for stylish Indo-Western dresses. Create a unique Diwali look with our trendy collection
With Diwali just around the corner, if you're looking for a stylish outfit, ditch the lehenga-saree this time and try a designer Indo-Western dress collection
If you want to wear a saree, this time give it a Western touch and choose a Thai slit saree. You can buy such a saree in the market for under 2-3 thousand
Nowadays, designer crop tops with shimmery shararas are very much liked, if you also want something similar, then make this an option
Young girls are very fond of Indo-Western lehengas. Rakul Preet has styled the kali lehenga with a jacket style blouse, you can also take inspiration from this outfit
Instead of a plain Kurti on Diwali, choose an Indo-Western Kurti that is attached to a plazo. The special thing is that it is very affordable
If you are bored of wearing heavy work, then carry a jacket top with a fish skirt like Aditi Rao Hydari. It is quite minimal but gives a classy look
The era of dhoti skirts is back, these outfits enhance the look. If you also want to wear something, then you can choose such a draped Indo Western dress