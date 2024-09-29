Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: Indo-western trendy collection for this festive season

Indo Western Outfits Diwali 2024: This Diwali, ditch the traditional lehenga-saree and opt for stylish Indo-Western dresses. Create a unique Diwali look with our trendy collection

Indo Western Dress for Diwali

With Diwali just around the corner, if you're looking for a stylish outfit, ditch the lehenga-saree this time and try a designer Indo-Western dress collection

Diwali Indo Western Dress Party Wear

If you want to wear a saree, this time give it a Western touch and choose a Thai slit saree. You can buy such a saree in the market for under 2-3 thousand

Diwali Indo Western Dress

Nowadays, designer crop tops with shimmery shararas are very much liked, if you also want something similar, then make this an option

Diwali Indo Western Lehenga

Young girls are very fond of Indo-Western lehengas. Rakul Preet has styled the kali lehenga with a jacket style blouse, you can also take inspiration from this outfit

Diwali Indo Western Kurti

Instead of a plain Kurti on Diwali, choose an Indo-Western Kurti that is attached to a plazo. The special thing is that it is very affordable

Trendy Indo Western Outfit Ideas

If you are bored of wearing heavy work, then carry a jacket top with a fish skirt like Aditi Rao Hydari. It is quite minimal but gives a classy look

Floral Indian Western Dress

The era of dhoti skirts is back, these outfits enhance the look. If you also want to wear something, then you can choose such a draped Indo Western dress

