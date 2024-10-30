Lifestyle

Simple Cowrie Shell Rituals for Diwali

Diwali 2024: Cowrie Shell Rituals

Diwali 2024 Cowrie Shell Rituals: Perform these rituals during Diwali to ensure lasting wealth and prosperity. Using cowrie shells in Lakshmi Puja strengthens financial stability.

Diwali Ritual: Yellow Cowrie Shell

Place a yellow cowrie shell before Lakshmi's idol. After evening prayers, split it in two, wrap one piece in red cloth keep it in your wardrobe, and place the other in your wallet.

Diwali 2024: Job Opportunity Rituals

Offer 11 cowrie shells at the Lakshmi temple.
Wrap 7 cowries in a red cloth and carry them to interviews.
This ritual increases the chances of success.

Diwali 2024: Removing Negative Energy

Tie 11 cowrie shells in a red cloth and hang it at the main entrance.
This wards off negative energy.

Diwali: Family Protection Rituals

Have family members wear cowrie shell amulets.
This provides protection from the evil eye.

Diwali 2024: Financial Problem Remedy

On Friday, soak some white cowrie shells in white kumkum and turmeric. Tie them in a red cloth and keep them in your wardrobe. This prevents future financial problems.

Cowrie Rituals: Attract Wealth

Perform these rituals during Diwali to please Goddess Lakshmi and attract wealth and prosperity into your life. These rituals, performed with genuine faith, will yield results.

