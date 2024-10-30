Lifestyle
Diwali 2024 Cowrie Shell Rituals: Perform these rituals during Diwali to ensure lasting wealth and prosperity. Using cowrie shells in Lakshmi Puja strengthens financial stability.
Place a yellow cowrie shell before Lakshmi's idol. After evening prayers, split it in two, wrap one piece in red cloth keep it in your wardrobe, and place the other in your wallet.
Offer 11 cowrie shells at the Lakshmi temple.
Wrap 7 cowries in a red cloth and carry them to interviews.
This ritual increases the chances of success.
Tie 11 cowrie shells in a red cloth and hang it at the main entrance.
This wards off negative energy.
Have family members wear cowrie shell amulets.
This provides protection from the evil eye.
On Friday, soak some white cowrie shells in white kumkum and turmeric. Tie them in a red cloth and keep them in your wardrobe. This prevents future financial problems.
Perform these rituals during Diwali to please Goddess Lakshmi and attract wealth and prosperity into your life. These rituals, performed with genuine faith, will yield results.