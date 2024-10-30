Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 5 exquisite Maharashtrian mangalsutra designs

See the latest Marathi Mangalsutra designs

These 5 mangalsutra designs, perfect for Marathi brides, blend trendy and traditional styles. From moon, peacock, and square to chain styles, each design is unique

Chain style Mangalsutra design

Chain mangalsutras are trending. We present two designs: one with a chain and the other with black beads

Half-moon style Mangalsutra

If you prefer simple yet traditional designs, choose this half-moon style mangalsutra

Peacock and square design Mangalsutra

For traditional Marathi mangalsutra designs, consider peacock or square pendant styles

Chain and moon design Mangalsutra

Chain mangalsutras are in trend. This half-moon pendant design is unique and trendy

Long Mangalsutra design

This heavy and long mangalsutra design is perfect for brides and newlywed women

