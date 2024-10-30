Lifestyle

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit, and lemon are highly acidic and can lead to heartburn or indigestion, disrupting sleep.

Bananas

While nutritious, bananas are high in natural sugars and carbohydrates, which can lead to blood sugar spikes.

Mangoes

Mangoes have a high sugar content, which can elevate blood sugar levels, affecting sleep patterns.

Grapes

Grapes also have high natural sugar content, which can spike blood sugar levels and disrupt sleep quality.

Pineapple

Pineapple is acidic and can lead to indigestion or heartburn, making it difficult to sleep.

Cherries

While cherries contain melatonin, consuming them in large quantities can affect blood sugar levels and digestion.

Watermelon

Its high water content can lead to frequent urination at night, disrupting sleep.

Apples

Consuming high-fiber apples in large quantities at night can cause digestive issues like gas or bloating.

Pears

Like apples, pears are also high in fiber, which can cause digestive problems and discomfort at night.

