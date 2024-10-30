Lifestyle
Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit, and lemon are highly acidic and can lead to heartburn or indigestion, disrupting sleep.
While nutritious, bananas are high in natural sugars and carbohydrates, which can lead to blood sugar spikes.
Mangoes have a high sugar content, which can elevate blood sugar levels, affecting sleep patterns.
Grapes also have high natural sugar content, which can spike blood sugar levels and disrupt sleep quality.
Pineapple is acidic and can lead to indigestion or heartburn, making it difficult to sleep.
While cherries contain melatonin, consuming them in large quantities can affect blood sugar levels and digestion.
Its high water content can lead to frequent urination at night, disrupting sleep.
Consuming high-fiber apples in large quantities at night can cause digestive issues like gas or bloating.
Like apples, pears are also high in fiber, which can cause digestive problems and discomfort at night.