There are many migraine sufferers around us. There can be many reasons for this pain.
Lack of sleep, skipping meals, mental stress, loud noises, heat, and lack of water can cause migraines.
People with migraine problems should be careful about their diet. Here are the foods they should avoid.
Pickles are high in tyramine and salt. These cause migraines.
Red chilies and spices are used to make delicious dishes. But they can lead to headaches.
Caffeinated beverages (tea, coffee) can cause headaches. Excessive caffeine leads to headaches.
Chocolate foods contain caffeine and beta-phenylethylamine. This can cause headaches.
Hot dogs and sausages may contain sodium nitrate, which can exacerbate migraine problems.
Artificial sweeteners are used in many types of foods. This can cause migraine problems.
Cheese often increases headaches. So cheese should not be consumed in excess.