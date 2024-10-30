Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: Skincare tips for glowing skin this festive season

Does your face look dull?

During Diwali, skincare is often neglected due to festive preparations. As a result, the face starts looking tired and dull.

Change your skincare routine

You can keep your skin glowing by making some special changes to your skincare routine. Let's find out about it.

1. Use SPF Sunscreen

UV rays from Diwali lights and strong sunlight damage the skin. Applying SPF sunscreen protects your skin from aging, sunburn, and other skin problems.

2. Prevent Melanin Production

Even a short time in the sun increases melanin, which can cause dark spots. Applying sunscreen daily improves skin tone and prevents blemishes.

3. A Boon for Teenagers

Sunscreen is especially beneficial for young people who start looking older than their age. It reduces fine lines and acne, keeping skin glowing and soft.

4. Protection from Sunspots

Applying sunscreen reduces the effect of sun's rays on the skin, which protects skin cells and gives you glowing skin.

