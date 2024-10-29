Lifestyle

5 Simple Tips for a Long-Lasting Marriage

Express your concerns directly

If you have any concerns about your partner, express them openly without embarrassment.

Expressing love and appreciation

Many couples hesitate to express their love. Show appreciation, even in public.

Discussing financial matters

Couples often feel awkward discussing finances. Openly talking about expenses and investments helps manage the household better.

Openly discuss physical intimacy

Physical intimacy is crucial in marriage. Couples should openly communicate their needs and desires without embarrassment.

Discuss vulnerabilities and insecurities

Everyone has vulnerabilities. Couples shouldn't hesitate to share these with each other.

