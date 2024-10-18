Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 8 fancy jutti designs for dazzling unique look

Fancy Juttis are Trending

Diwali is near, and fancy juttis are trending to complete your look with a saree, lehenga, or suit

Mirror Work Juttis

Want to be the star of Diwali? Get these mirror-work fancy juttis, now available in the market

Embroidered Juttis

Try embroidered juttis this Diwali for an elegant look

Pearl-Embellished Juttis

Pearl-designed juttis can enhance your Diwali look. Try them for a special festive touch

Colorful Fancy Juttis

Colorful fancy juttis are trending. They match with any Diwali outfit

Rajasthani Juttis

Pair Rajasthani juttis with your lehenga this Diwali. They are available in single and multi-colors

Classy Juttis with Fine Pearls

For a classy Diwali look, choose juttis with fine pearls

Sparkly Star-Studded Juttis

Add sparkle to your Diwali outfit with star-studded juttis

