20 popular baby girl names starting with O

Ojaswini - Bright and energetic

Omika - A form of Goddess Lakshmi

Omisha - Beginning of life, or one who worships God

Ojita - Victorious

Ojaswi - Powerful and bright

Ohana - Symbol of family or unity

Orna - Bright and beautiful

Ojita - Intelligent and bright

Omesha - God's grace

Odhini - Apparel or clothing

Odrika - Goddess of holy water

Osha - Morning light

Ovi - A short poem (Maharashtrian folk song)

Ojini - Divine light

Ompriya - Beloved of God

Orvi - A river or the beauty of nature

Oshita - Divine ray

Omnika - Unique and special

Oshmi - One who is full of energy

Oshana - Rising star

