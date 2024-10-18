20 popular baby girl names starting with O

Lifestyle
Ojaswini - Bright and energetic
Omika - A form of Goddess Lakshmi
Omisha - Beginning of life, or one who worships God
Ojita - Victorious
Ojaswi - Powerful and bright
Ohana - Symbol of family or unity
Orna - Bright and beautiful
Omesha - God's grace
Odhini - Apparel or clothing
Odrika - Goddess of holy water
Osha - Morning light
Ovi - A short poem (Maharashtrian folk song)
Ojini - Divine light
Ompriya - Beloved of God
Orvi - A river or the beauty of nature
Oshita - Divine ray
Omnika - Unique and special
Oshmi - One who is full of energy
Oshana - Rising star