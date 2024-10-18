Karwa Chauth 2024: Choose perfect gift according to your wife’s zodiac

Health
Karva Chauth is on Sunday, October 20th. Gifting according to the wife's zodiac sign ensures marital bliss. Learn what to gift your wife based on her zodiac sign.
If your wife is an Aries, gift her a beautiful red dress, jewelry, or a sandalwood perfume.
For a Taurus wife, consider perfume, golden-colored clothes, silver or gold jewelry, or other luxury items.
If your wife is a Gemini, gift her an emerald ring, green clothes, or a mobile phone.
A Cancer wife would appreciate a mobile, laptop, other gadget, or a light-colored dress.
For a Leo wife, gold jewelry, electronic gadgets, or a copper showpiece can bring happiness to married life.
Gift a Virgo wife a green dress or a vehicle of her choice to bring her immense joy.
A Libra wife would love silver anklets or toe rings, paired with a dinner date at a nice restaurant.
If your wife is a Scorpio, gift her perfume, silk clothes, or expensive cosmetics.
A topaz jewelry piece or a yellow dress can enhance the good luck of a Sagittarius wife.
Gift a Capricorn wife a blue or dark-colored dress, a smartwatch, or a mobile phone.
For an Aquarius wife, consider a dark perfume, dark chocolate, or a dark-colored dress to keep the romance alive.
Gift a Pisces wife a yellow dress, gold jewelry, or her favorite book for a happy married life.