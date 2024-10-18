Lifestyle

Kiara Advani glowing skin secrets and skincare routine

Every girl wants to know Kiara Advani's skin secret. Kiara takes care of everything from diet to exercise to make her skin glow.

Running for a Glowing Face

Kiara runs for 20 minutes every morning. This gives her skin a glow. You too can run and exercise like Kiara.

Cream and Besan Scrub

Kiara Advani's mother applies a scrub of milk cream and besan once a month. The cream scrub removes dirt from the skin and also brings radiance.

Tomato Paste for Radiance

If your face has become dull and you want instant radiance, then apply tomato paste on your face like Kiara Advani and wash your face after about 10 minutes.

Fruits are Essential for Skin

Kiara eats an apple and peanut butter daily to keep her skin healthy. This helps her skin get essential nutrition and boost collagen production.

Moisturize Your Face Daily

Kiara Advani applies moisturizer and sunscreen daily to nourish her face. This also prevents the bad effects of UV rays on the face.

