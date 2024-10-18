Kiara Advani glowing skin secrets and skincare routine

Lifestyle
Every girl wants to know Kiara Advani's skin secret. Kiara takes care of everything from diet to exercise to make her skin glow.
Kiara runs for 20 minutes every morning. This gives her skin a glow. You too can run and exercise like Kiara.
Kiara Advani's mother applies a scrub of milk cream and besan once a month. The cream scrub removes dirt from the skin and also brings radiance.
If your face has become dull and you want instant radiance, then apply tomato paste on your face like Kiara Advani and wash your face after about 10 minutes.
Kiara eats an apple and peanut butter daily to keep her skin healthy. This helps her skin get essential nutrition and boost collagen production.
Kiara Advani applies moisturizer and sunscreen daily to nourish her face. This also prevents the bad effects of UV rays on the face.