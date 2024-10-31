Diwali 2024: 5 remedies for good luck, prosperity

Lifestyle
This year Diwali is on Thursday, October 31st. Performing certain remedies on this day can alleviate problems and enhance good fortune. Learn about these remedies
Worship Sri Yantra along with Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali. Sri Yantra is considered a direct form of Goddess Lakshmi. Worshipping it on Diwali enhances good fortune
Offer a red flag at a nearby Lakshmi temple. If a flag is already present, give it to the temple priest for later use
Place 3 Gomti Chakras, 3 yellow cowries, and 3 turmeric pieces during Lakshmi Puja. Tie them in a yellow cloth and keep them in your safe for financial gains
Offering rice to Shivling brings financial benefits, according to Shiv Puran. Performing this remedy on Diwali yields quicker results. Ensure the rice grains are not broken
Chant Sri Suktam after bathing, post-midnight on Diwali. This is a simple and effective way to please Goddess Lakshmi