Diwali 2024: Light puja lamp today with this Mantra; know significance

Diwali is on October 31st. Lamps are lit during Lakshmi Puja on this day. Religious texts also mention a mantra for lighting a lamp. Learn special things related to this mantra
Many lamps are lit during Lakshmi Puja on Diwali, but one lamp is the main one, which is slightly larger than the other lamps and pure ghee is poured into it instead of oil
This large lamp is placed in front of picture or idol of Goddess Lakshmi, burns throughout night. It is removed from its place only after immersion of Lakshmi idol the next day.
Chant this mantra while lighting it-
Shubham Karoti Kalyanam, Arogyam Dhana Sampadaam, Shatru Buddhi Vinashaya, Deepam Jyoti Namostute
The meaning of the above mantra is, ‘Salutations to the light of the lamp, which brings auspiciousness and well-being, good health and wealth, and destroys enemy intellect'
By chanting this mantra while lighting the main lamp in Lakshmi Puja, the grace of Goddess Lakshmi will always remain on you and there will be happiness, prosperity and peace