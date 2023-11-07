Lifestyle
These crispy, diamond-shaped bites are made from simple ingredients like all-purpose flour, carom seeds, and salt. They are deep-fried to perfection.
A South Indian favorite, chakli is a crunchy, spiral-shaped snack made from rice flour and a blend of spices. It's a delightful combination of flavors and textures.
These flaky, deep-fried pastries are made from all-purpose flour and a combination of spices like ajwain and cumin. They have a savory and satisfying taste.
If you have a sweet tooth, you'll love these sweet, gram flour-based ladoos. They are easy to make and a delightful treat for the festive season.
These creamy and sweet coconut ladoos are made with just a few ingredients: desiccated coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom. They're quick to prepare and simply delicious.
Coat roasted peanuts with a spicy mixture of spices, gram flour, and rice flour. These make for a crunchy and highly flavorful snack that pairs perfectly with a cup of tea.
This crunchy and savory snack is made from flattened rice, peanuts, and a mix of spices. It's a great accompaniment for a cup of masala chai.