Lifestyle

Divyanka Tripathi’s 6 stunning saree looks to upgrade your wardrobe

1. Tissue Saree

Divyanka looks stunning in a simple golden tissue saree with open hair, perfect for parties or the office.

2. Net Saree

Divyanka wears a white net saree with embroidery and sequins, easily available online and offline at affordable prices.

3. Chiffon Embroidered Saree

Divyanka carries a chiffon embroidered saree with a contrasting heavy work blouse, a stylish look that would suit anyone.

4. Organza Saree

Divyanka looks elegant in a pink organza saree with a full-sleeve blouse, a stylish and affordable option.

5. Printed Silk Saree

Divyanka wears a simple printed silk saree, perfect for both office and parties, available within a 1000-1500 price range.

6. Banarasi Saree

Divyanka looks beautiful in a pink Banarasi saree, accessorized with earrings that enhance her look.

