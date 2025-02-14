Divyanka Tripathi’s 6 stunning saree looks to upgrade your wardrobe

Lifestyle
Divyanka looks stunning in a simple golden tissue saree with open hair, perfect for parties or the office.
Divyanka wears a white net saree with embroidery and sequins, easily available online and offline at affordable prices.
Divyanka carries a chiffon embroidered saree with a contrasting heavy work blouse, a stylish look that would suit anyone.
Divyanka looks elegant in a pink organza saree with a full-sleeve blouse, a stylish and affordable option.
Divyanka wears a simple printed silk saree, perfect for both office and parties, available within a 1000-1500 price range.
Divyanka looks beautiful in a pink Banarasi saree, accessorized with earrings that enhance her look.
Monaco: Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country
Chanakya Niti: 10 strategies to succeed in workplace
Valentine's Day 2025: 5 mistakes to avoid for a strong relationship
Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss journey: How she shed 30 kg with THIS diet